2026 World Cup Cities Announcement: Possible Sites, How to Watch

Washington a candidate in 2026 World Cup city announcement

FIFA is set to announce the host cities for the 2026 World Cup.

A combined North American bid will host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including the USA, Canada and Mexico, whereas this year’s 2022 World Cup will be hosted solely by Qatar.

How to watch the World Cup 2026 cities announcement

Cities will learn on Thursday whether they’ve been selected to host one of the world’s most popular sporting events. Coverage of the announcements will begin on FS1 at 5 p.m. ET.

Which cities are in the running for hosting the 2026 World Cup?

With the combined North American bid being between the USA, Canada and Mexico, the list of potential host cities dwindled to merely 23 cities. Out of the 23 cities, this included three from Mexico, three from Canada and 17 from the United States. However, nothing is completely set in stone as to how many cities would host.

The cities in consideration are: Atlanta, Boston, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Edmonton, Guadalajara, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Miami, Monterrey, Nashville, New York/New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto, Vancouver and Washington DC/Baltimore.

FIFA is expected to pick anywhere between 16 to 19 host cities, including 10 to 12 in the U.S., according to Yahoo. U.S. cities considered to be near locks to host World Cup matches are New York/New Jersey (MetLife Stadium), Los Angeles (Rose Bowl), Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) and Dallas (AT&T Stadium).

Everything's already built. 🇨🇦🇲🇽🇺🇸 are ready to welcome the world.



A look at #United2026, by the numbers: pic.twitter.com/WvC10nH3UE — United 2026 (@united2026) June 19, 2018

How are the World Cup 2026 cities selected?

Each city in consideration makes a pitch to FIFA, which ultimately makes the decision on host sites. Factors include the stadium, which must have a field capable of seamlessly converting into a soccer pitch, as well as training facilities, accommodations, public transportation and public funding.

Which cities hosted the last World Cup in the U.S.?

The World Cup was last held in the United States in 1994. The nine host cities included Los Angeles (Rose Bowl), San Francisco/Stanford (Stanford Stadium), New York/New Jersey (Giants Stadium), Massachusetts (Foxboro Stadium), Washington D.C. (Kennedy Memorial Stadium), Orlando (Citrus Bowl), Dallas (Cotton Bowl), Chicago (Soldier Field) and Detroit (Silverdome).

How will the 2022 World Cup differ from the 2026 World Cup?

Let’s compare this year to the next iteration of the World Cup. In 2022 there are 32 teams split into eight groups of four. The teams will play a total of 64 matches. Whereas in 2026, it will expand to 48 teams – sixteen groups of three teams. The teams will play a total of 80 matches.

When is the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

The first match will take place at 5 a.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 20 and the final match will take place at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 18.

Note: Qatar is seven hours ahead of Eastern Time and 10 hours ahead of Western Time.

How to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

If you are in the US, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be broadcast in English on Fox and FS1, both of which are available on every major streaming platform. Telemundo will broadcast in Spanish in the US.