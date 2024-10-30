Here's the 2024 World Series scores so far: Yankees vs. Dodgers results

The Dodgers are currently leading the Yankees in the World Series by three games to one, but after the Yankees got that big win on Tuesday night, they'll try to stay alive again in Game 5 on Wednesday.

A World Series championship requires four wins. Which team will get there first?

Here are the scores from the World Series games so far:

Game 1 - Friday, Oct. 25: Dodgers 6 - Yankees 3

Dodgers 6 - Yankees 3 Game 2 - Saturday, Oct. 26 : Dodgers 4 - Yankees 2

: Dodgers 4 - Yankees 2 Game 3 - Monday, Oct. 28 : Dodgers 4 - Yankees 2

: Dodgers 4 - Yankees 2 Game 4 - Tuesday, Oct. 29: Yankees 11 - Dodgers 4

Yankees pitcher Luke Weaver gives his thoughts on Freddie Freeman making history and how the Yankees are using that as motivation.

When is Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series Game 5?

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The Yankees will host the Dodgers in Game 5 on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

What time does Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series Game 5 start?

First pitch from Yankee Stadium is set for 8:08 p.m. ET

Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series schedule

Here's a look at the remaining World Series schedule (* = if necessary):

Game 5: Dodgers at Yankees, Oct. 30, 8:08 p.m. ET

Game 6*: Yankees at Dodgers, Nov. 1, 8:08 p.m. ET

Game 7*: Yankees at Dodgers, Nov. 2, 8:08 p.m. ET