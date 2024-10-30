Here's the 2024 World Series scores so far: Yankees vs. Dodgers results

The Dodgers are currently leading the Yankees in the World Series by three games to one, but after the Yankees got that big win on Tuesday night, they'll try to stay alive again in Game 5 on Wednesday.
A World Series championship requires four wins. Which team will get there first?
Here are the scores from the World Series games so far:
- Game 1 - Friday, Oct. 25: Dodgers 6 - Yankees 3
- Game 2 - Saturday, Oct. 26: Dodgers 4 - Yankees 2
- Game 3 - Monday, Oct. 28: Dodgers 4 - Yankees 2
- Game 4 - Tuesday, Oct. 29: Yankees 11 - Dodgers 4
When is Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series Game 5?
Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.
The Yankees will host the Dodgers in Game 5 on Wednesday, Oct. 30.
Local
What time does Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series Game 5 start?
First pitch from Yankee Stadium is set for 8:08 p.m. ET
Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series schedule
Here's a look at the remaining World Series schedule (* = if necessary):
Game 5: Dodgers at Yankees, Oct. 30, 8:08 p.m. ET
Game 6*: Yankees at Dodgers, Nov. 1, 8:08 p.m. ET
Game 7*: Yankees at Dodgers, Nov. 2, 8:08 p.m. ET