World Series

What time do the 2024 World Series games start in my time zone?: ET, CT, PT

The World Series will get underway Friday, Oct. 25 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles against the Yankees

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

All 2024 World Series games featuring the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Dodgers will have first pitch at the same time.

The World Series will begin Friday, Oct. 25 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles between the top-seeded teams in the American League and the National League.

It will be Monday before the World Series moves to New York and Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

2024 World Series game start times

All 2024 World Series games will start at 8:08 p.m. ET. If you're in the Central Time zone, the game will be on at 7:08 p.m. CT.

What time will the World Series games begin on the West Coast?

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The World Series games will all start at 5:08 p.m. Pacific Time.

Sports

World Series 2 hours ago

World Series Game 1 start time: What to know ahead of Yankees vs. Dodgers

NBA 2 hours ago

Ranking the best and worse NBA Cup courts for 2024

When is World Series Game 1?

Game 1 of the 2024 World Series will be on Friday, Oct. 25. It starts at 8:08 p.m. ET, 7:08 p.m. CT, 6:08 p.m. MT, 5:08 p.m. PT

What is the full World Series schedule?

The schedule for the 2024 World Series will be (all time Eastern):

  • Game 1: Friday, Oct. 25 at 8:08 p.m. ET
  • Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 26 at 8:08 p.m.
  • Game 3: Monday, Oct. 28 at 8:08 p.m.
  • Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 8:08 p.m.
  • Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 8:08 p.m. (*if necessary)
  • Game 6: Friday, Nov. 1 at 8:08 p.m. (*if necessary)
  • Game 7: Saturday, Nov. 2 at 8:08 p.m. (*if necessary)

How can I watch the World Series?

The World Series will be broadcast on FOX.

Where will the World Series games be played?

  • Game 1: Dodger Stadium
  • Game 2: Dodger Stadium
  • Game 3: Yankee Stadium
  • Game 4: Yankee Stadium
  • Game 5: Yankee Stadium (*if necessary)
  • Game 6: Dodger Stadium (*if necessary)
  • Game 7: Dodger Stadium (*if necessary)

This article tagged under:

World SeriesMLBNew York Yankees
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us