NFL playoff bracket: Wild Card Round matchups, schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 2023 NFL playoffs are set.

There was one playoff spot up for grabs in each conference on the final day of the regular season.

The Miami Dolphins captured the third and final wild card berth in the AFC thanks to an 11-6 win over the New York Jets combined with the Buffalo Bills’ 35-23 takedown of the New England Patriots. Miami joins the Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs on the AFC side of the bracket.

Over in the NFC, the Seattle Seahawks locked down the No. 7 seed in dramatic fashion. Seattle first defeated the Los Angeles Rams 19-16 in overtime and then got some needed help from the Detroit Lions, who stunned the Green Bay Packers 20-16 at Lambeau Field on Sunday Night Football. Seattle joins the Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the NFC side of the bracket.

With the 14-team field set, here’s what to know before the postseason gets underway.

What is the 2023 NFL playoff bracket?

Which teams have a bye in the 2023 NFL playoffs?

The Chiefs (14-3) and Eagles (14-3) earned a bye into the Divisional Round as No. 1 seeds. Kansas City clinched the AFC’s top overall seed with a 31-13 Week 18 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, while Philadelphia claimed the No. 1 spot in the NFC with a 22-16 Week 18 victory over the Giants.

What are the NFL Wild Card Round matchups?

AFC

No. 7 Miami Dolphins at No. 2 Buffalo Bills

No. 6 Baltimore Ravens at No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals

No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers at No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars

NFC

No. 7 Seattle Seahawks at No. 2 San Francisco 49ers

No. 6 New York Giants at No. 3 Minnesota Vikings

No. 5 Dallas Cowboys at No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When do the 2023 NFL playoffs start?

The postseason begins with Super Wild Card Weekend, which runs from Saturday, Jan. 14 to Monday, Jan. 16.

What is the NFL Wild Card Round schedule?

Saturday, Jan. 14

Seahawks at 49ers: 4:30 p.m. ET, FOX

Chargers at Jaguars: 8:15 p.m. ET, NBC

Sunday, Jan. 15

Dolphins at Bills: 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Giants at Vikings: 4:30 p.m. ET, FOX

Ravens at Bengals: 8:15 p.m. ET, NBC

Monday, Jan. 16

Cowboys at Buccaneers: 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN