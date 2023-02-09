2023 NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Durant to the Suns, Kyrie Joins Mavs

2023 NBA trade deadline tracker: KD to the Suns, Kyrie joins Mavs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

An overnight trade late Wednesday night paved the way for an unforgettable trade deadline.

The Brooklyn Nets reshaped the landscape of the league through two trades. With Kevin Durant heading to the desert and Kyrie Irving going to Dallas, other teams got in on the trade action on Thursday before the NBA deadline passed.

Here’s a look at all of the trades:

Clippers trade Reggie Jackson for Mason Plumlee

Clippers receive: Mason Plumlee

Mason Plumlee Hornets receive: Reggie Jackson, 2028 second-round pick

With Eric Gordon and Bones Hyland coming in, the Clippers parted with Reggie Jackson in the backcourt to bring in a center in Mason Plumlee.

Spurs send Josh Richardson to Pelicans

Pelicans receive: Josh Richardson

Josh Richardson Spurs receive: Devonte’ Graham, four second-round picks

The Pelicans received a veteran guard in Josh Richardson who is a capable shooter and defender.

Lakers swap Patrick Beverley, draft compensation for Mo Bamba

Lakers receive: Mo Bamba

Mo Bamba Magic receive: Patrick Beverley, second-round compensation

After trading away Thomas Bryant earlier in the day, the Lakers got another young big man in Mo Bamba. After tweeting how excited he was that former Timberwolves teammate D’Angelo Russell was heading back to L.A., Beverley no longer sports the purple and gold.

John Wall, Eric Gordon, Luke Kennard part of three-team deal

Clippers receive: Eric Gordon, three second-round picks

Eric Gordon, three second-round picks Grizzlies receive: Luke Kennard

Luke Kennard Rockets receive: John Wall, Danny Green, 2023 pick swap

John Wall’s return to Houston is expected to be a short one, while the Clippers and Grizzlies each add a valuable piece to their respective rotations.

Hawks make cost-cutting move with Rockets

Hawks receive: Garrison Mathews, Bruno Fernando

Garrison Mathews, Bruno Fernando Rockets receive: Justin Holiday, Frank Kaminsky, two second-round picks

The Hawks and Rockets made a minor move while making some larger moves elsewhere.

Warriors make moves with multiple teams

Pistons receive: James Wiseman

James Wiseman Hawks receive: Saddiq Bey

Saddiq Bey Warriors receive: Gary Payton II

Gary Payton II Blazers receive: Kevin Knox, five second-round picks

There’s lots of movement happening with the Golden State Warriors.

In essence, the Warriors swapped out James Wiseman for Gary Payton II, who was on their championship roster last season. The Hawks sent out five second-round picks and Kevin Knox for Saddiq Bey. The Blazers traded Gary Payton II for Knox and the five second-rounders. And lastly, the Pistons wound up with Wiseman, a former No. 2 overall pick.

Suns acquire Darius Bazley from Thunder

Suns receive: Darius Bazley

Darius Bazley Thunder receive: Dario Saric, second-round pick

The Suns weren’t done dealing after getting Kevin Durant, as they reportedly added Darius Bazley to the fold.

Bones Hyland goes from Nuggets to Clippers

Clippers receive: Bones Hyland

Bones Hyland Nuggets receive: 2024 and 2025 second-round picks

The Clippers get a young guard who can provide a scoring spark, while the Nuggets recoup a few late picks.

Matisse Thybulle, Jalen McDaniels on the move in three-team trade

Sixers receive: Jalen McDaniels

Jalen McDaniels Trail Blazers receive: Matisse Thybulle, two second-round picks

Matisse Thybulle, two second-round picks Hornets receive: Svi Mykhailiuk, multiple second-round picks

The Philadelphia 76ers improve on the bench, the Blazers add a strong defender and the Hornets reel in some draft capital while improving their lottery odds.

Lakers trade Thomas Bryant to Nuggets

Nuggets receive: Thomas Bryant

Thomas Bryant Lakers receive: Davon Reed, three second-round picks

It was expected that the Nuggets would seek a backup big man at the trade deadline, and the Lakers’ massive three-way trade on Wednesday opened the door for Bryant’s exit.

Bucks bring in Jae Crowder

Bucks receive: Jae Crowder

Jae Crowder Nets receive: Two second-round picks

Two second-round picks Pacers receive: Serge Ibaka, George Hill, Jordan Nwora, three second-round picks

At long last, the Bucks reportedly landed Jae Crowder. The 32-year-old wing has yet to suit up this season after seeking a new destination outside of Phoenix, and he now adds depth to one of the Eastern Conference’s top contenders.

Celtics pick up Mike Muscala

Celtics receive: Mike Muscala

Mike Muscala Thunder receive: Justin Jackson, two second-round picks

The Boston Celtics reportedly picked up a bench option in Mike Muscala from the Oklahoma City Thunder. The 31-year-old big man is shooting 39.4% from 3-point range this season.

Suns land Kevin Durant in blockbuster trade with Nets

Suns receive: Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant Nets receive: Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, 2028 pick swap, first-round draft picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029

Mat Ishbia isn’t playing around.

He was introduced as the Phoenix Suns’ new owner on Wednesday, and within hours, his team reportedly acquired a future Hall of Famer.

For Phoenix, the acquisition of Durant immediately makes them a top contender in the Western Conference and the NBA at large. The Nets, meanwhile, overhauled their franchise on the fly, picked up some promising players and reloaded on draft capital that they lacked after trading for James Harden in 2021.

Jakob Poeltl returns to Toronto

Raptors receive: Jakob Poeltl

Jakob Poeltl Spurs receive: Khem Birch, protected 2024 first-round pick, two second-round picks

Poeltl was one of the most coveted centers in this year’s trade market, and now he’s back with the team that took him with the ninth overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. The 27-year-old’s contract expires at the end of this season.

By moving off of Poeltl, the 14-41 Spurs are improving their chances in the Victor Wembenyama sweepstakes.

Josh Hart, Jalen Brunson reunited with Knicks

Knicks receive: Josh Hart

Josh Hart Trail Blazers receive: Cam Reddish, Svi Mykhailiuk, protected first-round pick

Jalen Brunson’s reaction says it all after he learned the New York Knicks traded for his former Villanova teammate.

Lakers deal Russell Westbrook, receive D’Angelo Russell in three-team trade

Lakers receive: D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt

D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt Jazz receive: Russell Westbrook, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones, Lakers 2027 first-round pick (top-4 protected)

Russell Westbrook, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones, Lakers 2027 first-round pick (top-4 protected) Timberwolves receive: Mike Conley, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, second-round picks in 2024, 2025 and 2026

The Los Angeles Lakers’ 2027 and 2029 first-round picks were some of the biggest assets surrounding this year’s trade deadline, and they packaged one to build a more well-rounded roster this season. Like Poeltl, Russell is back with the team that drafted him, and he will make the move to L.A. with former Jazz role players Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt.

Mike Conley will take Russell’s place in Minnesota, but don’t expect Russell Westbrook to suit up in Utah.

Nets fulfill Kyrie Irving’s trade request, send him to Mavs

Mavericks receive: Kyrie Irving, Markieff Morris

Kyrie Irving, Markieff Morris Nets receive: Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, 2029 first-round pick, 2027 and 2029 second-round picks

The KD-Kyrie era in Brooklyn ended before the Nets traded Durant to the Suns.

Two days after Irving requested a trade out of the Big Apple, the Nets obliged him with a move to Dallas. Irving debuted for the Mavs on Wednesday and scored a team-high 24 points in a win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Kings acquire Kessler Edwards from Nets

Kings receive: Kessler Edwards

Kessler Edwards Nets receive: Cash, draft rights to David Michineau

Along with Durant and Irving, the Nets also dealt Kessler Edwards. The Sacramento Kings picked up the 22-year-old forward for cash considerations and the rights to David Michineau.

Spurs pick up Dewayne Dedmon from Heat

Spurs receive: Dewayne Dedmon, 2028 Heat second-round pick

Dewayne Dedmon, 2028 Heat second-round pick Heat receive: Cash

The Miami Heat opened up a roster spot by parting with backup big man Dewayne Dedmon, while the Spurs added a second-round pick.

What time was the 2023 NBA trade deadline?

This year’s NBA trade deadline was set for 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 9.