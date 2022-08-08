2023 MLB free agency: When it is, biggest available names this offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The MLB world saw the trade deadline shake up the landscape of the 2022 baseball season.
We can now begin to set our focus on free agency and witness some of the best talents in the league make impacts on their new teams.
MLB fans can look forward to when some of the best talent hits the 2023 free agent market.
Here’s everything you need to know about 2023 MLB free agency and some of the biggest available names:
When does MLB free agency start?
As soon as an MLB season ends, all players on expiring contracts become free agents but have to wait at least five days before signing with another club.
The free agency typically lasts several months and players are allowed to sign with teams at any point during the off-season.
Who is eligible for MLB free agency?
A player is eligible to become a free agent after reaching six years of play in the MLB or when a team releases a player prior to six years of play in the league.
Players that sign with a team with fewer than six years of service time are under the control of that club until reaching free agency.
Who are the best MLB free agents in 2023?
The 2023 pool of MLB free agents will be filled with incredible talent.
Here are some of the best players who will be on the open market:
Aaron Judge, RF, New York Yankees
Age: 30 | 2022 Salary: $19,000,000 | Market Value: $32,077,279
Trea Turner, SS, Los Angeles Dodgers
Age: 29 | 2022 Salary: $21,000,000 | Market Value: $28,799,459
Nolan Arenado, 3B, St. Louis Cardinals
Age: 31 | 2022 Salary: $35,000,000 | Market Value: N/A
Jacob deGrom, RHP, New York Mets
Age: 34 | 2022 Salary: $30,500,000 | Market Value: $36,036,578
Justin Verlander, SP, Houston Astros
Age: 39 | 2022 Salary: $25,000,000 | Market Value: N/A
Carlos Rodón, LHP, San Francisco Giants
Age: 29 | 2022 Salary: $22,500,000 | Market Value: $29,424,913
Willson Contreras, C, Chicago Cubs
Age: 30 | 2022 Salary: $9,625,000 | Market Value: N/A
Brandon Nimmo, CF, New York Mets
Age: 29 | 2022 Salary: $7,000,000 | Market Value: $13.151,418
David Price, SP, Los Angeles Dodgers
Age: 36 | 2022 Salary: $32,000,000 | Market Value: N/A
Chris Sale, SP, Boston Red Sox
Age: 33 | 2022 Salary: $27,500,000 | Market Value: N/A
J.D. Martinez, SP, Boston Red Sox
Age: 34 | 2022 Salary: $19,350,000 | Market Value: $23,270,035
Noah Syndergaard, SP, Philadelphia Phillies
Age: 29 | 2022 Salary: $21,000,000 | Market Value: $16,068,690
Charlie Morton, SP, Atlanta Braves
Age: 38 | 2022 Salary: $20,000,000 | Market Value: N/A
Brandon Belt, 1B, San Francisco Giants
Age: 34 | 2022 Salary: $18,400,000 | Market Value: $17,103,132
Charlie Blackmon, DH, Colorado Rockies
Age: 36 | 2022 Salary: $18,333,334 | Market Value: N/A
Eric Hosmer, 1B, Boston Red Sox
Age: 32 | 2022 Salary: $13,000,000 | Market Value: N/A
Adam Wainwright, SP, Arizona Cardinals
Age: 40 | 2022 Salary: $17,500,000 | Market Value: $35,699,108
Nathan Eovaldi, SP, Arizona Cardinals
Age: 32 | 2022 Salary: $17,000,000 | Market Value: $19,781,509
Clayton Kershaw, SP, Los Angeles Dodgers
Age: 34 | 2022 Salary: $17,000,000 | Market Value: $31,810,686
Jose Abreu, 1B, Chicago White Sox
Age: 35 | 2022 Salary: $19,666,668 | Market Value: $9,104,448
Evan Longoria, 3B, San Francisco Giants
Age: 36| 2022 Salary: $13,000,000 | Market Value: N/A
*Stats courtesy of spotrac
Was Juan Soto a free agent in 2022?
Juan Soto was made available in July after he declined a 15-year, $440 million extension offer with the Nationals.
On Tuesday, Soto was traded to the San Diego Padres.
Soto is now eligible to enter free agency after the 2024 season.