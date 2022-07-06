2022 Wimbledon: How to Watch the Women's Singles Semifinals

The 2022 Wimbledon semifinals have arrived.

Four women are going to battle for a chance to receive the prestigious Venus Rosewater Dish and a hefty paycheck.

In the first semifinal, Ons Jabeur and Tatjana Maria will be making their Wimbledon semifinal debuts. With each coming off of three-set quarterfinal wins, the semifinal will come down to the player who can control their nerves and perform better in the pressure moments.

In the other semifinal, 2019 Wimbledon champion Simona Halep will take on Elena Rybakina in her semifinal debut at The Championships.

As the competition begins to wind down, here’s everything you need to know about the women’s semifinal of the 2022 Wimbledon:

Who is in the women’s semifinals of the 2022 Wimbledon and what are the matchups?

The four remaining women of the 2022 Wimbledon include:

No. 3 seed Ons Jabeur (TUN) vs. Tatjana Maria (DEU)

No. 17 seed Elena Rybakina (KAZ) vs. No. 16 seed Simona Halep (ROU)

When are the women’s semifinals of the 2022 Wimbledon?

The Ons Jabeur vs. Tatjana Maria semifinal is scheduled for Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Elena Rybakina vs. Simona Halep semifinal is scheduled for Thursday following the first semifinal match.

How do I watch the women’s semifinals of the 2022 Wimbledon?

The full TV schedule for the Wimbledon semifinals is as follows:

Thursday, July 7 Women’s Semifinals

8 a.m. - 1 p.m.1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ESPNESPN Deportes

Who is favored to win the 2022 Wimbledon women’s semifinals and tournament?

Here are the latest odds for the women’s Wimbledon title, according to our partner, PointsBet:

Semifinal winners odds:

Ons Jabeur, -834; Tatjana Maria, +525

Elena Rybakina, +240; Simona Halep, -323

Overall winner odds:

Ons Jabeur, +110

Simona Halep, +125

Elena Rybakina, +550

Tatjana Maria, +3300

