2022 US Open: Past Women's Winners And Records

After a season of tenacious competition, the U.S. Open is back and the hardcourts are ready to be dusted off.
The annual tennis showdown will take place over the span of two weeks, beginning on Monday, Aug. 29 and concluding on Sunday, Sept. 11, and feature an array of tennis superstars including Ons Jabeur, Emma Raducanu and Coco Gauff.
Last year, Raducanu’s iconic run to win the U.S. Open recorded her as the first singles qualifier in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam title.
She also became the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title since Virginia Wade in the 1977 Wimbledon Championships.
With this being the fourth and final Grand Slam tournament of the year, let’s take a deep dive into some history at the event, including past winners and records of women. (Check out the men's records here.)
Who was the winner of the 2021 U.S. Open?
The 2021 U.S. Open women’s singles champion was England’s Emma Raducanu. The women's doubles champions were Australia’s Samantha Stosur and China’s Zhang Shuai. The 2021 mixed doubles champions were USA’s Desirae Krawczyk and England’s Joe Salisbury.
U.S. Open champions year-by-year
Here are the last five U.S. Open winners:
2021
Women’s Singles: Emma Raducanu
Women’s Doubles: Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai
Mixed Doubles: Desirae Krawczyk, Joe Salisbury
2020
Women’s Singles: Naomi Osaka
Women’s Doubles: Laura Siegemund, Vera Zvonareva
Mixed Doubles: *Canceled due to COVID-19
2019
Women’s Singles: Bianca Andreescu
Women’s Doubles: Elise Mertens, Aryna Sabalenka
Mixed Doubles: Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Jamie Murray
2018
Women’s Singles: Naomi Osaka
Women’s Doubles: Ashleigh Barty, CoCo Vandeweghe
Mixed Doubles: Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Jamie Murray
2017
Women’s Singles: Sloane Stephens
Women’s Doubles: Chan Yung-jan, Martina Hingis
Mixed Doubles: Martina Hingis, Jamie Murray
Click here for the full list of U.S. Open winners for women’s singles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles.
What are some U.S. Open records made by women?
Here are some of the notable records made by women in the U.S. Open since 1887:
Most singles titles
- Chris Evert (USA): 6
- Serena Williams (USA): 8
Most consecutive singles titles
- Chris Evert (USA): 4 *between 1975-78
Most doubles titles
- Martina Navratilova (USA): 9
Most consecutive doubles titles
- Virginia Ruano Pascual (ESP): 3
- Paola Suárez (ARG): 3
Most mixed doubles titles
- Margaret Court (AUS): 3
- Billie Jean King (USA): 3
- Martina Navratilova (USA): 3
Most Championships (singles, doubles, mixed doubles)
- Martina Navratilova (USA): 16 *between 1977-2006, including 4 singles, 9 doubles and 3 mixed doubles