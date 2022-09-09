2022 US Open: How to watch the men’s semifinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

It’s the final weekend of the 2022 U.S. Open and the men’s semifinals are about to begin.

The final three men’s singles matches of the tournament will include a pair of semifinal contests on Friday night followed by the final on Sunday to conclude an iconic two weeks of tennis.

In one semifinal, Russia’s Karen Khachanov, who is coming off a huge win over U.S. Open favorite Nick Kyrgios, is set to face a steady Casper Ruud of Poland.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In the other semifinal, American favorite Frances Tiafoe will go up against Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, whose quarterfinal match marked the latest finish in tournament history.

Ruud and Alcaraz are battling for more than just their first Grand Slam title, but a chance to be the new world No. 1 if either of them makes the final. If they meet up in the championship, the winner will be crowned the top ranking.

The U.S. Open is the final Grand Slam of the year, so you won't want to miss the action this weekend. Here is everything you need to know to tune into the final men’s singles matches at the 2022 U.S. Open:

Who is in the semifinals of the 2022 U.S. Open and what are the matchups?

The semifinal matchups for the U.S. Open are as follows:

No. 27 Karen Khachanov vs. No. 5 Casper Ruud

No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz vs. No. 22 Frances Tiafoe

What time are the 2022 U.S. Open semifinals?

The semifinals will begin on Friday, Sept. 8, at 3 p.m. ET.

The first match will feature Karen Khachanov vs. Casper Ruud at 3 p.m., followed by Carlos Alcaraz vs. Frances Tiafoe at 7 p.m.

How to watch the 2022 U.S. Open semifinals

The semifinal matches will be available on ESPN. You can also stream the entire tournament with a live TV service provider or watch on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Android TV, iOS and Android devices.

Who is favored to win the 2022 U.S. Open semifinals?

In the Karen Khachanov-Casper Ruud semifinal, Ruud is favored to win, according to our betting partner, PointsBet:

Khachanov +165

Ruud -209

In the Alcaraz-Tiafoe semifinal, Alcaraz is favored to win:

Alcaraz -200

Frances Tiafoe +160

How much money does the 2022 U.S. Open winner make?

The winner of the U.S. Open will collect $2.6 million.

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.