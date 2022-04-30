2022 NFL Draft: 49ers' Mr. Irrelevant Pick Is QB Brock Purdy at No. 262

49ers select QB Brock Burdy with No. 262 'Mr. Irrelevant' pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The "Mr. Irrelevant" pick of the 2022 NFL Draft is ... Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy.

With the No. 262 and final pick in the draft, the 49ers chose a quarterback with the infamous selection.

Purdy, a four-year starter for the Cyclones, completed 993 of his 1,467 pass attempts (67.7 percent) for 12,170 yards, 81 touchdowns and 33 interceptions in 48 collegiate games.

Obviously, the 49ers quarterback situation has been one of the biggest storylines for almost two years now. With veteran signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo still on the roster and 2021 No. 3 pick Trey Lance expected to take over the reins as the starter, Purdy will likely be in contention for the third-string role if San Francisco is able to move off Garoppolo this summer.

At 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, Purdy is slightly undersized but athletic enough for a Kyle Shanahan offense. The 22-year-old will likely add depth to the 49ers practice squad.