2022 NBA Playoffs: How to watch Warriors vs. Nuggets in first round

The 2022 NBA Playoffs have officially arrived, and the No. 3 Golden State Warriors are set to take on the No. 6 Denver Nuggets.

While the Warriors (53-29) are the higher seed, the Nuggets (48-34) have won three out of four matchups between the two powerhouses this season, however, Golden State standout Draymond Green did not play in any of those games. The Warriors won the last contest on March 10.

The Warriors clinching the No. 3 seed came down to the wire. Prior to their final game of the regular season, Golden State was only ahead of Dallas (52-30) by one game, meaning if the Warriors lost their last matchup against the Pelicans and the Mavericks beat the Spurs, the Mavericks would’ve grabbed the No. 3 seed. The Mavericks held the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Warriors, hence why they would’ve been seeded ahead in the Western Conference playoffs.

Ultimately, Golden State went on to defeat New Orleans and Dallas beat San Antonio, leaving the two teams seeded No. 3 and No. 4, respectively.

With the road to the NBA Finals starting today, here’s everything you need to know about the Warriors-Nuggets series:

What is the Warriors vs. Nuggets series schedule?

Game 1: Nuggets at Warriors -- Saturday, April 16 at 5:30 p.m. P.T.

Game 2: Nuggets at Warriors -- Monday, April 18 at 7 p.m. PT

Game 3: Warriors at Nuggets -- Thursday, April 21 at 7 p.m. PT

Game 4: Warriors at Nuggets -- Sunday, April 24 at 12:30 p.m. PT

Game 5: Nuggets at Warriors (If necessary) -- Wednesday, April 27 at TBD

Game 6: Warriors at Nuggets (If necessary) -- Friday, April 29 at TBD

Game 7: Nuggets at Warriors (If necessary) -- Sunday, May 1 at TBD

How can I watch Warriors vs. Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs?

Games 1 and 4 will be on ABC, while Games 2 and 3 will be on TNT. Games 2 and 3 will also be shown locally on NBC Sports Bay Area.

How can I stream Warriors vs. Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs?

Games 1 and 4 can be streamed online at ESPN.com and in the ESPN app. Games 2 and 3 can be streamed live on NBC Sports Bay Area here and in the MyTeams app.

Which teams are a potential second-round opponent for the Warriors in the playoffs?

If the Warriors get through the first round against the Nuggets, they will face the winner of No. Grizzlies and No. 7 TBD.

What are the Warriors' playoff odds?

The Warriors currently have +800 odds to win the 2022 NBA championship -- odds provided by our partner, PointsBet Sportsbook.

The Warriors also have +400 odds to win the Western Conference, coming after the Suns (+115).

