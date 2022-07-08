2022 MLB All-Star Game starting rosters to be announced Friday night originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Friday is the night.

In a few short hours, we will see who has been selected as starters in the 2022 MLB All-Star Game.

The full roster for the National League All-Star team and the American League All-Star team will be announced on Sunday night.

When will the 2022 MLB All-Star starting rosters be selected?

The MLB All-Star starting rosters will be announced on Friday, July 8, when the final round of fan voting is finished.

This will not include pitchers.

Where can I watch the MLB All-Star starting roster selection?

The event will air on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET.

When will the 2022 MLB All-Star full rosters be selected?

The pitchers and reserves for both squads -- totaling 23 players for each side -- will be determined via “Player Ballot” choices and selections made by the Commissioner’s Office.

The complete All-Star rosters will be announced during the 2022 Chevrolet MLB All-Star Selection Show on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

This selection follows the second round of fan voting, which began at noon ET on July 5. The second phase of voting ended at 2 p.m. ET on July 8.

Where can I watch the MLB All-Star full roster selection?

The full roster announcement will also air on ESPN at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Who is already confirmed to participate in the All-Star Game?

Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera are headed back to the Midsummer Classic.

The two were chosen under “special selections” designation as part of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s new power to add one player of historical significance to each league’s All-Star Game roster as part of the Collective Bargaining Agreement signed back in March.

Additionally, fans have already chosen Aaron Judge (AL) and Ronald Acuña Jr. (NL) to participate. The two led the vote at the conclusion of Phase 1 of fan voting and earned automatic starting roles in the game.

Who are the voting leaders for the AL and NL teams?

These are the players in the lead in fan voting as of the ballot update on July 8:

Voting ends at 2 PM ET. Here's where things stand! 😱 pic.twitter.com/gUctRE24wu — MLB (@MLB) July 8, 2022

When is the 2022 MLB All-Star Game and how can I watch?

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game is slated for Tuesday, July 19, at 7:30 p.m. ET in Los Angeles.

The game will air on FOX. ESPN Radio will provide exclusive national radio coverage.