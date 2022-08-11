Everything You Need to Know About the 2022 Field of Dreams Game Tonight

2022 Field of Dreams Game guide originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Following its 2021 inauguration, Major League Baseball’s Field of Dreams Game is back.

Though Cincinnati will be this year’s home team, fans shouldn’t expect a completely red stadium. This historic event reflecting the beloved cinematic masterpiece will be bursting with Reds and Cubs fans.

The 2021 Field of Dreams Game was FOX’s most-watched regular-season game since 2005 with 5.9 million viewers. And this year, we expect even more.

But before we watch Ian Happ and Joey Votto emerge from the cornstalks, let’s see what we need to know before the MLB’s fan-favored event:

When is the 2022 Field of Dreams Game?

The second edition of the beloved game will take place on Thursday, Aug. 11. First pitch is slated for 7:15 p.m. ET/6:15 p.m. CT.

Where is the 2022 Field of Dreams Game?

The first game of the three-game series will be played on Thursday in Dyersville, Iowa. The second and third games of the series will be played on Saturday and Sunday at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

How can I watch the 2022 Field of Dreams Game?

The game will be broadcast nationally on FOX. Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci will be on the broadcast.

The event will be livestreamed on FOX Sports.

How do I get tickets to this year’s Field of Dreams Game?

The 2022 MLB at Field of Dreams ticket purchase registration opportunity has closed.

Registration began on June 2 and ended on June 9. Random extra drawings occurred on June 14, 15 and 16.

How much are tickets to the 2022 Field of Dreams Game?

Tickets to the 2022 Field of Dreams Game cost $375 each plus $76 for fees, totaling $451 per ticket.

Who will be playing at this year’s Field of Dreams Game?

This year’s second iteration of the historic Field of Dreams Game will feature the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs.

The first edition of the game, which had an inaugural debut in 2021, featured the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox.