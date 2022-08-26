2022-23 English Premier League Matchweek 4: Key Games, Odds, More

English Premier League Matchweek 4: Key games, odds, more originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
The games are starting to add up as Matchweek 4 of the 2022-23 English Premier League season begins on Saturday.
After Newcastle managed a 3-3 draw against Manchester City in Matchweek 3, Arsenal remain the only perfect side in the league after comfortably handling AFC Bournemouth 3-0 on the road. Mikel Arteta’s team won’t have it so easy this week, however.
Let’s take a look at what Matchweek 4 has in store for us:
When is the first game of the English Premier League’s Matchweek 4?
St. Mary’s Stadium will host the first game of Matchweek 4 as Southampton will face off against Manchester United on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET. Both teams are coming off wins last week, with the Red Devils beating Liverpool in a thriller at Old Trafford.
The last game will be on Sunday as newly promoted Nottingham Forest play host to Tottenham at 11:30 a.m. ET. The Spurs are one of seven teams to have not lost yet.
What are the key games from Matchweek 4 of the 2022 English Premier League season?
We’ll kick things off with Brighton hosting Leeds United on Saturday. Managers Graham Potter (Brighton) and Jesse Marsch (Leeds) have gotten their respective teams off to flying starts and haven’t lost yet, though one of them might suffer that fate. Leeds’ high-press tactic paid off last week against Chelsea in an upset 3-0 win while Brighton topped West Ham 2-0 on the road.
The next game comes two-and-a-half hours after Brighton-Leeds. Arsenal will be hosting newly promoted Fulham, another game where both teams have no scratches in the loss column. Fulham drew with Liverpool in Matchweek 1 as manager Marco Silva has them playing a brand of football that could keep them up this season. It’ll be a tough test for the Gunners as they’ll look to maintain their stellar form.
The last game to highlight is Aston Villa hosting West Ham on Sunday at 9 a.m. ET. Both the Villains and Hammers have been extremely disappointing to start the season, as they each have the quality of a top-10 side. Let’s see which team, if any, can regain some form by collecting all three points.
English Premier League Matchweek 4 odds
Here’s how Matchweek 4 is expected to pan out, with all odds courtesy of our betting partner, PointsBet:
Southampton vs. Manchester United
Southampton: +325
Draw: +290
Manchester United: -131
Brentford vs. Everton
Brentford: +105
Draw: +240
Everton: +260
Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace
Manchester City: -551
Draw: +600
Crystal Palace: +1400
Brighton vs. Leeds United
Brighton: -115
Draw: +260
Leeds: +300
Liverpool vs. Bournemouth
Liverpool: -1000
Draw: +850
Bournemouth: +2000
Chelsea vs. Leicester City
Chelsea: -250
Draw: +375
Leicester City: +650
Arsenal vs. Fulham
Arsenal: -325
Draw: +450
Fulham: +800
Aston Villa vs. West Ham
Aston Villa: +125
Draw: +240
West Ham: +210
Wolverhampton vs. Newcastle
Wolves: +170
Draw: +220
Newcastle: +165
Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham
Nottingham Forest: +575
Draw: +350
Tottenham: -221
