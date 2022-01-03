2021 NFL Playoff Picture: Updated Clinching Scenarios, Standings After Week 17

2021 NFL playoffs: Updated clinching scenarios, standings after Week 17 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The postseason picture is becoming more clear as we approach the final week of the regular season.

Five new teams officially joined the playoff party after Week 17's results -- the New England Patriots, Cincinnati Bengals, Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles. That means 11 of the 14 spots are secured, as the Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams, Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs clinched prior to Week 17.

Entering Monday Night Football, there are still seven teams alive fighting for the three playoff spots. There are also two division titles on the line, as the AFC East and NFC West are yet to be decided.

In the AFC, it's five teams vying for the final two wild card bids. The NFC is less cluttered, with just two teams battling for one last wild card spot.

Here's an updated look at the AFC playoff picture through Week 17:

In a Playoff Spot

Tennessee Titans*, 11-5 (AFC South champs) Kansas City Chiefs*, 11-5 (AFC West champs) Cincinnati Bengals*, 10-6 (AFC North champs) Buffalo Bills*, 10-6 (AFC East leader) New England Patriots*, 10-6 (First wild card) Indianapolis Colts, 9-7 (Second wild card) Los Angeles Chargers, 9-7 (Third wild card)

*Denotes playoff spot clinched

On the Bubble

8. Las Vegas Raiders, 9-7

9. Pittsburgh Steelers, 7-7-1

10. Baltimore Ravens, 8-8

The rest of the AFC has been eliminated from playoff contention.

And here's an updated look at the NFC playoff picture with one game to play:

In a Playoff Spot

Green Bay Packers*, 13-3 (NFC North champs, clinched top seed) Los Angeles Rams*, 12-4 (NFC West leader) Tampa Bay Buccaneers*, 12-4 (NFC South champs) Dallas Cowboys*, 11-5 (NFC East champs) Arizona Cardinals*, 11-5 (First wild card) San Francisco 49ers, 9-7 (Second wild card) Philadelphia Eagles*, 9-7 (Third wild card)

*Denotes playoff spot clinched

On the Bubble

8. New Orleans Saints, 8-8

The rest of the NFC has been eliminated from playoff contention.