2021-22 NBA All-Defensive Teams: See Which 10 Players Made the Cut

NBA All-Defensive Teams: Smart, Williams make the cut originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The NBA All-Defensive Teams are here.
The league on Friday announced the 10 players chosen for the first and second teams to recognize their defensive prowess throughout the 2021-22 campaign.
Here’s a full look at how the teams shaped up:
2021-22 NBA All-Defensive First Team:
- Marcus Smart, Boston Celtics
- Mikal Bridges, Phoenix Suns
- Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
- Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies
2021-22 NBA All-Defensive Second Team:
- Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat
- Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee Bucks
- Matisse Thybulle, Philadelphia 76ers
- Robert Williams III, Boston Celtics
- Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors
As expected, Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart and Phoenix Suns wing Mikal Bridges headlined the first team after being the top-two candidates for the 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year award, with Smart taking home the prize.
Smart received 99 first-team votes, just one short of a perfect score.
Adebayo was just one point short of making the first team for the first time in his career. He had 57 first-team votes and 38 second-team votes for 152 total points.
Williams earned All-Defensive honors for the first time in his four-year career after averaging career highs in blocks (2.2) and steals (0.9) per game.
Here is how the rest of the voting panned out:
The Celtics (Smart, Williams) and Bucks (Antetokounmpo, Holiday) each had two representatives from the list.