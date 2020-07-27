11 Colleges in NY, NJ, CT Cancel Fall Sports Due to Coronavirus

The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, which represents 11 tri-state colleges and universities in NCAA sports, canceled those athletics for the fall semester on Monday amid the ongoing pandemic.

The MAAC's members -- Canisius, Fairfield, Iona, Manhattan College, Marist, Monmouth, Niagara, Quinnipiac, Rider, Saint Peter's and Siena -- will hold off on sports until 2021, the conference said.

"A decision on whether fall sport competition would be feasible in the spring will be determined by the presidents at a later date," the conference added in a statement. The decision primarily affects soccer, volleyball and cross country.

The announcement comes just hours after the Yankees and three other Major League Baseball teams had to postpone games -- less than a week after the season started -- due to a new virus outbreak.

It also makes the MAAC at least the fourth NCAA Division I conference to cancel fall sports, joining the Patriot League, Ivy League and Atlantic 10 conferences.