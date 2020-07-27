Coronavirus

11 Colleges in NY, NJ, CT Cancel Fall Sports Due to Coronavirus

ALBANY, NY – FEBRUARY 19: General view of the basketball to be used in the College Basketball game between the Iona Gaels and the Siena Saints on February 19, 2020, at the Times Union Center in Albany, NY. (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, which represents 11 tri-state colleges and universities in NCAA sports, canceled those athletics for the fall semester on Monday amid the ongoing pandemic.

The MAAC's members -- Canisius, Fairfield, Iona, Manhattan College, Marist, Monmouth, Niagara, Quinnipiac, Rider, Saint Peter's and Siena -- will hold off on sports until 2021, the conference said.

"A decision on whether fall sport competition would be feasible in the spring will be determined by the presidents at a later date," the conference added in a statement. The decision primarily affects soccer, volleyball and cross country.

The announcement comes just hours after the Yankees and three other Major League Baseball teams had to postpone games -- less than a week after the season started -- due to a new virus outbreak.

It also makes the MAAC at least the fourth NCAA Division I conference to cancel fall sports, joining the Patriot League, Ivy League and Atlantic 10 conferences.

