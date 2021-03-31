Shake Shack to Open First Bronx Location

Shake Shack is opening its first Bronx location Thursday -- allowing for the beloved fast food chain to finally have a presence in all five boroughs for the first time.

The Bay Plaza Shack will feature a covered outdoor patio for outdoor dining and will allow guests to dine-in at a limited capacity in accordance with state and county regulations.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Additionally, to-go orders can be placed in person or pre-order for pickup or delivery via the Shack app.

The Bay Plaza Shack will feature a walk-up window as part of Shake Shack’s new Shack Track - Shake Shack’s digital pre-ordering and fulfillment experience.

The new location will be at the Bay Plaza Shopping Center 344 Baychester Ave.