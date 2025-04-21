Pope Francis

See the moment Vatican officials announce the death of Pope Francis

Around 3:50 a.m. Eastern time on Monday, Vatican officials shared the news that Pope Francis had passed

By NBC New York Staff and Associated Press

VATICAN CITY, VATICAN – FEBRUARY 12: (EDITOR NOTE: STRICTLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY – NO MERCHANDISING). Pope Francis holds his homily during the weekly General Audience at the Paul VI Hall on February 12, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. Pope Francis reiterated his constant appeal for peace, He then mentioned “tormented Ukraine”, as he has done at almost every single General Audience since the outbreak of war in the country. “How much it suffers!”, the Pope stressed. (Photo by Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Vatican officials provided a video feed early on Monday morning to announce the passing of Pope Francis.

Shortly thereafter, a statement was sent to reporters at the time.

This is the statement translated into English: “A short while ago, His Eminence Cardinal Farrell announced with sorrow the death of Pope Francis with these words: "Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and the marginalized. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the Triune God."

This article tagged under:

Pope Francis
