See the moment Vatican officials announce the death of Pope Francis

Vatican officials provided a video feed early on Monday morning to announce the passing of Pope Francis.

Shortly thereafter, a statement was sent to reporters at the time.

This is the statement translated into English: “A short while ago, His Eminence Cardinal Farrell announced with sorrow the death of Pope Francis with these words: "Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and the marginalized. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the Triune God."

