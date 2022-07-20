Queens

Search for Man Who Police Say Damaged Subway Security Cameras in Queens

NYPD

Police are looking for a man they say damaged nine security cameras on the northbound 7 train in Queens.

Investigators say the first incident happened on June 27th at the 40 Street-Lowery Street train station platform where the man damaged four security cameras before taking off.

The second incident happened around 20 minutes later at the 46 Street-Bliss Street train station where the man damaged three more cameras.

The third incident was a couple weeks later on July 12th, again at the 40 Street-Lowery Street station where the man damaged two more security cameras before fleeing.

The total cost of property damage is valued at about $3,003.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

This article tagged under:

Queens
