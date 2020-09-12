New York City

Rockaway Swimmer Missing, Surfer Helps Rescue 2nd Swimmer

nyc beaches
Getty Images

A surfer helped save a woman who was swept away by currents at Rockaway Beach, but a second woman is still missing, police said Saturday.

Police divers responded to a call about swimmers in distress at 7:15 p.m. Friday but were unable to locate the 21-year-old woman, a department spokesperson said. The search was called off late Friday but resumed Saturday morning.

A surfer helped pull another woman out of the water, police said.

Swimming is prohibited at New York City beaches after Labor Day, when lifeguards are no longer present, but many people go in the water anyway. At least seven people drowned at Rockaway Beach in 2019.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New York CityRockaway Beachmissing person
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us