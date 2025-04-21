Pope Francis

‘Rest in Peace': Trump posts tribute to Pope Francis

President Trump last met with Pope Francis in May 2017 during his first administration

President Donald Trump took to Truth Social Monday morning to pay tribute to Pope Francis after his passing.

"Rest in Peace Pope Francis! May God Bless him and all who loved him!," the president wrote.

The Vatican announced early Monday morning the pope had died after battling health challenges in recent months, including an extended hospital stay.

The White House main social account also shared condolences after the passing of Pope Francis on Monday.

In a social media post featuring pictures of Pope Francis with President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, the text read: "Rest in Peace, Pope Francis." The post included an emoji with a cross.

When did President Trump last meet with Pope Francis?

President Donald Trump met with Pope Francis in May 2017 during the first Trump administration in the Vatican.

