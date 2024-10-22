Recalls

Frozen waffles sold at Walmart, Target recalled over listeria fears. See list

By NBC New York Staff

Hundreds of popular frozen waffle products sold under various brands at retailers across the country, including Target and Walmart, are being recalled over listeria contamination concerns.

Illinois-based company Treehouse announced the voluntary recall Friday. The products were distributed in the United States and Canada.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness linked to the recalled products to date. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider. See the full list of impacted products and retailers here.

The company says the issue was discovered during routine testing. Listeria is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Recalled waffle products in photos

