Sparkling water sold at Trader Joe's recalled over laceration hazard

A brand of sparkling water sold at grocery chain Trader Joe's is being recalled for a "laceration hazard," according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

About 61,500 bottles of Gerolsteiner sparkling water are being recalled over concern they could crack and injure consumers, the CPSC said.

The recall specifically impacts two lots with number 11/28/2024 L or 11/27/2024 L. The lot number can be found on the lower part of the white, blue and red label. The impacted bottles were sold in large 750ml glass bottles or cases containing 15 bottles.

No injuries have been reported.

The CPSC said consumer should immediately stop using the recalled bottles and return them to where they were purchased for a full refund.

The bottles were sold at Trader Joe’s stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas from Dec. 2024 through Jan. 2025.

The bottles were manufactured by Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG of Germany.