Stellantis recalls 1.5M Ram trucks to fix software bug that can disable stability control

The recall covers certain trucks from the 2019 and 2021 through 2024 model years, mostly in North America.

Ram truck logo at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh.
Stellantis is recalling nearly 1.5 million Ram pickup trucks worldwide to fix a software problem that can disable the electronic stability control system.

The recall covers certain trucks from the 2019 and 2021 through 2024 model years, mostly in North America.

Stellantis said in a statement Saturday that the trucks may have anti-lock brake software that could inadvertently shut down the stability control, which manages the throttle and brakes to avoid skidding.

If that happens, the company said the brakes would still work. Stellantis said it's not aware of any crashes or injuries from the problem.

U.S. safety standards require electronic stability control to work during nearly all phases of driving, the company says.

Dealers will update software to fix the problem at no cost to owners, who will be notified by letters starting Oct. 3.

