Salm Partners recalls more than 133,000 pounds of Parkview turkey kielbasa

Salm Partners, LLC, is recalling around 133,039 pounds of ready-to-eat, 13 oz. vacuum sealed Parkview turkey kielbasa due to possible extraneous materials contamination, the FSIS announced on Friday.

The meat products were packaged on Oct. 27 and Oct. 30, 2023 and were shipped nationwide with "PARKVIEW TURKEY POLSKA KIELBASA” and “USE BY APR 24 24” or “USE BY APR 27 24" printed on the package.

The recalled products will also have the establishment number “P-32009” printed on the package.

The recall was initiated after multiple consumer complaints of bone fragments in the turkey kielbasa. One minor oral injury has been reported due to the contamination.

The FSIS is urging anyone with the recalled products to throw them out or return them to the place of purchase.