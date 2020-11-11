Ring Recalls Video Doorbell Over Fire Hazard

Ring has issued a recall over its second generation video doorbells as the batteries can overheat, potentially causing fires or burns.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Tuesday said the device's battery can overheat when the incorrect screws are used for installation. About 350,000 units sold in the country were part of the recall, according to CPSC.

There have been reports of 85 incidents where incorrect doorbell screws were installed and 23 of those doorbells ended up igniting. There were also eight reports of people who were injured from minor burns.

Anyone who purchased the device was asked to immediately stop installing the recalled video doorbells and contact Ring for revised installation instructions.

The affected products were sold at electronics and home goods stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Ring.com from June 2020 through October 2020, CPSC said.