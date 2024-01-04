Recall of kitten and puppy food contaminated with salmonella and listeria expands to 16 states

Blue Ridge Beef has expanded its recall of kitten and puppy food to 16 states as the company finds more lots contaminated with salmonella and listeria.

The company announced it is expanding its recall to include additional lot numbers of the 2lb Kitten Grind, 2lb log of Kitten Mix and 2lb log of Puppy Mix.

Initially, the company recalled the products distributed to stores in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina, and Virginia, the Food and Drug Administration said.

The new Jan. 3 notice further expanded the recall to products sold in Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Oregon, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

The affected products were distributed to stores between Nov. 14, 2023, and Dec. 20 and include:

Kitten Grind, 2 lbs., UPC: 8 54298 00101 6, Lot #/Use by date: N24 1114 to N24 1224

Kitten Mix, 2 lbs., UPC: 8 54298 00243 6, Lot #/Use by date: N24 1114 to N24 1224

Puppy Mix, 2 lbs., UPC: 8 54298 00169 6, Lot#/Use by date: N24 1114 to N24 1224

"Do not sell or donate the recalled products. Do not feed the recalled product to pets or any other animals. Wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups, and storage containers," the FDA said.

The FDA said anyone who suspects their pet consumed these recalled products should discard the recalled product and take their pet to a veterinarian immediately.

What are the symptoms of salmonella and listeria?

Pets infected with salmonella and listeria may be lethargic and develop diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. However some animals may only have decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain, the FDA said.

In humans, salmonella can cause abdominal cramping, diarrhea, bloody diarrhea, fever, nausea and vomiting though it can rarely cause arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms.

How can I get a refund?

People who bought the recalled product should contact Blue Ridge Beef blueridgebeefnc@yahoo.com for a full refund.