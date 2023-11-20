recall alert

Recall issued for ground beef shipped to institutions in several states

The recall is for around 5,620 pounds of raw ground beef products sold in several states.

By LeAnne Gendreau

USDA

A recall has been issued for 5,620 pounds of raw ground beef products that might be contaminated with a foreign object, according to the U.S.D.A. The beef was shipped to institutions in several states, including Connecticut.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said Sunday that Skyline Provisions, Inc. is recalling approximately 5,620 pounds of raw ground beef products.

They were produced and packed on Aug. 19.

The U.S.D.A. said FSIS is concerned that some products might be in institutional freezers and institutions are urged not to serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

These are the objects being recalled:

20-pound carton boxes containing four packages of “SKYLINE PROVISIONS, INC. GROUND BEEF 81/19” with “ITEM # 000248” printed on the label.

20-pound carton boxes containing four packages of “SKYLINE PROVISIONS, INC. GROUND BEEF 75/25” with “ITEM # 000293” printed on the label.

Recall Alert

Important news on consumer products that can keep you safe

recall alert

Honda recalls nearly 250K vehicles because bearings can fail and cause engines to run poorly or stall

recall alert

Cantaloupes sold in 10 states recalled over possible salmonella contamination

The products subject to recall have the establishment number “EST. 19300” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were shipped to institutions in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont and Wisconsin.

The U.S.D.A. said the problem was discovered after FSIS received a customer complaint reporting that a foreign object was found during food preparation.

They said there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions and FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. 

This article tagged under:

recall alert
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us