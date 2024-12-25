Recall of Costco eggs from NY-based farm raised to highest level over salmonella risk

A recall on eggs from a New York-based farm sold at Costco stores been raised to the highest risk level due to the risk of severe illness or even death stemming from possible salmonella exposure, federal food regulators said.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had initially announced on Nov. 27 that approximately 10,800 retail units of 24-count eggs sold under Costco's Kirkland Signature brand had been recalled by Handsome Brook Farms. Nearly a month later, on Friday, it was updated to a Class I recall, which is classified by the agency as one that includes "reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death."

The eggs impacted under the recall were distributed to 25 Costco locations in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee, according to the FDA.

The recall was attributed to the eggs coming from an environment that had tested positive for Salmonella before being shipped and distributed to stores.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The "Organic Pasture Raised" eggs, packaged in plastic cartons, impacted by the recall have a Universal Product Code (UPC) of 9661910680 with a use-by date of Jan. 5, 2025. No other products were impacted by the recall, the FDA said.

Those with the recalled eggs were advised to return them to Costco for a full refund. There were no immediate reports of illnesses as a result of the contamination.

NBC News' David K. Li contributed to this report.