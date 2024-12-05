Recalls

Over 205,000 Honda SUVs recalled due to fuel leak concerns

The fuel filler neck tube and fuel filler pipe may separate in affected vehicles, allowing fuel to leak, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

By Gabriella Rudy | NBC News

A sign is posted in front of a Honda dealership
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Honda is recalling more than 205,000 SUVs due to a fuel leak issue, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The NHTSA said in a recall notice on Thursday that the fuel filler neck tube and fuel filler pipe may separate in affected vehicles, allowing fuel to leak.

"A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source increases the risk of a fire," the notice said.

>24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

This recall is specific to certain 2023 and 2024 Passport as well as 2023 to 2025 Pilot vehicles, affecting potentially 205,760 of them in total, the NHTSA said. Dealers will inspect and repair the fuel filler necks and pipes of affected vehicles if necessary, free of charge.

Owners should expect to be mailed their notification letters by Jan. 6, 2025, but they can also contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138 and the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236. Honda’s number for this recall is OKM, the notice said.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Recalls
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us