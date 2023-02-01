More Than 2 Million Pounds of Canned Meat Recalled

Conagra Brands, Inc. has recalled 2,581,816 pounds of canned meat and poultry products produced at its Fort Madison, Iowa plant due to a "packaging defect that may cause the products to become contaminated without showing any outward signs of contamination," the U.S. government's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced in a statement.

The meat and poultry products subject to the recall were produced between Dec. 12, 2022 and Jan. 13, 2023, and bear the establishment number "P4247" on the cans.

The company discovered the problem after cans produced on multiple dates were found to have spoiled and/or leaking cans. Conagra Brands subsequently notified the FSIS.

The way the recalled cans are damaged may not be apparent to consumers, allowing food-borne illnesses to take hold without them knowing.

Although there have been no reports of illness due to consuming the recalled product, the FSIS urges anyone who feels ill to seek medical treatment.

Anyone who has the recalled products on their shelves or in their possession should return it to the store or throw it away.

The recalled products were sold nationwide.