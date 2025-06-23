If you recently purchased a mattress on Amazon, check your tags.

About 100,000 mattresses are being recalled because they don’t meet federal flammability standards, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said in a notice posted June 18.

The recall involves 10-inch and 12-inch Crayan mattresses sold in twin, full, queen and king sizes. The single-sided mattresses have a white knit quilted top with the brand name “Crayan” printed on the gray side panel.

The recalled mattresses were made in Japan and sold only on Amazon.com between July 2022 and June 2024. Prices ranged from $100 to $220.

No injuries or incidents have been reported.

Consumers who purchased the recalled mattress should immediately stop using them and contact the company via phone at 779-605-4458 or email crayan_service@hotmail.com for instructions on how to get a full refund.