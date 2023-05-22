‘Immediately Stop Using': Waffle Maker Recall Due to Flying Hot Batter; 34 People Hurt

What to Know Empower Brands is recalling nearly half a million of its PowerXL Stuffed Wafflizer Waffler Makers because of a potential burn hazard.

The recall warns: "Hot pieces of the waffle or stuffing can be expelled from the waffle maker during use or upon opening the product, posing a burn risk to consumers."

To date, there have been 44 reports of incidents involving these waffle makers, of which 34 were burn injuries, three requiring medical attention, the US CPSC said.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, which issued the recall late last week, about 456,000 units fall under the recall.

PowerXL Stuffed Wafflizer waffle makers that are being recalled are Power XL Model ESWM02 (five inch) as well as PowerXL Model ESWM03 (seven inch).

The US CPSC goes on to warn that "consumers should immediately stop using the recalled PowerXL Model ESWM02 (five inch) and Model ESWM03 (seven inch) Stuffed Wafflizer waffle makers and contact Empower Brands to receive a free latch adaptor part and written instructions to complete the repair."

The waffle makers were sold in 11 colors including black, white, red, cinnamon, gray, lavender, lemon, ocean, slate, seafoam and sage, according to the US CPSP.

These waffle markers were sold at Walmart, Kohls, Big Lots, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Best Buy, The Home Depot, Target, Sam’s Club and other home goods stores nationwide and online at www.QVC.com, www.walmart.com, www.kohls.com and other websites from July 2021 through October 2022 for between $30 and $60.