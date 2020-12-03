Huffy Recalls Torex Ride-on Toys Sold at Walmart Due to Injury Hazard

Huffy is recalling one of its toy utility terrain vehicles sold exclusively at Walmarts nationwide due to a possible injury hazard.

The Huffy-branded Torex 24-volt ride-on toy UTVs (model number 17249) can unexpectedly move when connecting the battery after recharging, posing an injury hazard, according to a Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice published Wednesday.

Huffy says it has received 36 reports of incidents, but no injuries were reported.

The vehicle is black with red trim and labeled “Torex” on the front and side of the ride-on toy.

The recalled toy was sold in stores and online from August 2019 through September 2020 for about $500.

The products were manufactured between June 2019 and November 2019, with the following date codes: 16919, 17119, 18019, 19019, 20019, 20219, 20519, 24819, 24919, 25019, 25219, 25319, 25419, 32219, 32319, 33719. The date code is located under wheel well and above left rear wheel.

Consumers who purchased one of the recalled four-wheelers should immediately stop using them and contact Huffy for a free replacement controller. For more information, customers are urged to call Huffy at 888-366-3828 from 8 a.m. ET to 7:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email the company at torex@huffy.com or visit them online https://www.huffybikes.com/recalls/.