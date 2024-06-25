Recalls

Company that produces Hershey's, Jeni's and Friendly's ice cream products issues recall over Listeria concerns

Most of the affected products are ice cream cakes or sandwiches.

By Rob Wile | NBC News

Frozen products recalled by Totally Cool Inc.
FDA

A company responsible for producing ice cream products for several popular brands, including Hershey's, Jeni's and Friendly's, has issued a recall because some of its products may be contaminated with Listeria.

In a notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration's website, Totally Cool Inc. said it had already ceased production and distribution of the affected products after the agency's sampling revealed the presence of Listeria cells.

Listeria is a bacteria that, when ingested, can lead to mild gastroenteritis and fever, but in more vulnerable populations can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections.

You should seek medical care and tell the doctor about eating possibly contaminated food if you have a fever and other symptoms of possible listeriosis

The affected products include:

  • Hershey’s 38 fluid ounce vanilla and chocolate flavored ice cream cakes; 110 fluid ounce vanilla and chocolate flavored ice cream cakes; 4 fluid ounce Cookies & Cream Ice Cream Cones; and 4 fluid ounce Cookies & Cream Polar Bear Ice Cream Sandwiches.
  • Jeni's 3.5 fluid ounce Chocolate Silk Pie Ice Cream Sandwiches; 3.5 fluid ounce Key Lime Pie Frozen Dessert; 3.5 fluid ounce Mint Chocolate Truffle Pie Ice Cream Sandwiches; 3.5 fluid ounce Triple Berry Tart Pie Ice Cream Sandwiches. 
  • ChipWich 4 fluid ounce Original Vanilla Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Sandwiches 10 club pack, 3 pack, 24 pack; 16 fluid ounce Vanilla Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Pint, 16 fluid ounce mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Pint.
  • Friendly's 60 fluid ounce Celebration Ice Cream Cakes; 40 fluid ounce Strawberry Krunch Ice Cream Cakes. 
No illnesses have been reported. The company said it is continuing its investigation and is taking preventive actions.

A full list of the recalled products can be found on the FDA's website here.

