Recalls

Hallmark recalls ‘Star Wars' ornament due to risk of mold exposure

There have been multiple reports of mold on the ornament -- which features Cad Bane, a character from "Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett"

By Mike Gavin

Hallmark ornament
U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

A "Star Wars" Christmas tree ornament was recalled Thursday by Hallmark because of the risk of mold exposure.

The ornament features Cad Bane -- a character from "Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett" -- with a brown hat, brown jacket, brown pants, a green face and blue cuffs. The brown paint on the exterior of the figurine did not fully dry before packaging, causing mold to grow on the ornament, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Hallmark ornament
The Hallmark Keepsake Christmas tree ornament featuring the Cad Bane character from "Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett" has been recalled for the risk of mold exposure. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Exposure to mold can pose risk of respiratory issues. There were 16 consumer reports of the ornament having mold on it when taken out of the box, but no injuries were reported.

The ornament was sold nationwide and online for around $22 between September 2024 and October 2024. The recall impacts roughly 11,100 units.

Consumers are advised to return the ornament to a Hallmark Gold Crown store or online at www.hallmark.com for a full refund.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Recalls
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us