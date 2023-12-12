marijuana

Gummies sold at pot shops across New York state recalled

By NBC New York Staff

Welp, it was only a matter of time.

New York's Office of Cannabis Management announced a statewide recall Tuesday affecting a brand of marijuana gummies.

One lot of gummies sold under the name "Jenny's Zee Zee gummies 2:1 THC/CBN adult use edible product" is affected by the recall. Authorities say they were sold at licensed cannabis dispensaries throughout New York state between early September and early November.

The state dubbed the recall precautionary, saying the affected product didn't undergo required testing for consumer safety and product quality. No adverse health effects were reported.

Dispensaries and distributors have been ordered to cease sales immediately. Individuals who bought the recalled product are advised to contact the place of purchase. You can return a recalled product even if it's been opened.

The Office of Cannabis Management would like to remind consumers to report any incidents related to the use of this cannabis product or any other cannabis product by completing an incident form.

