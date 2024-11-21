Recalls

More than 160,000 pounds of ground beef recalled nationwide over E. coli concerns

A Michigan beef manufacturer is recalling more than 160,000 pounds of ground beef products shipped to restaurants nationwide that could be contaminated with E.coli, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Wolverine Packing Co. issued the recall for 167,277 pounds of fresh and frozen ground beef products on Wednesday.

How do I know if ground beef was impacted?

The fresh ground beef have a "use by" date of 11/14/2024 while the frozen products have a production dates listed of 10 22 24.

In addition, inside the USDA inspection park on the products, they will have establishment number “EST. 2574B.”

A full list of affected products is here.

Here is a look at what impacted labels will look like from Wolverine Packing Co.

