More than 1.2 million rechargeable lights are under recall in the U.S. and Canada following a report of one consumer death.

According to a Thursday notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Good Earth Lighting's now-recalled integrated light bars have batteries that can overheat — and cause the unit to catch on fire. That can pose serious burn and smoke inhalation risks.

To date, the CPSC notes that there's been one report of a consumer who died, although specifics of the incident were not immediately released. Another consumer was treated for smoke inhalation when the light caused a fire in their home last year, the CPSC added — and Good Earth Lighting is aware of nine additional reports of these products overheating, six of which resulted in fires and property damage.

The lithium-ion battery-powered lights are intended be alternatives to permanent fixtures in places where wiring may be difficult, such as closets, staircases and cupboards. The products impacted by the recall can be identified by their model numbers: RE1122, RE1145, RE1362 and RE1250.

According to the CPSC, some 1.2 million of these lights were sold at hardware and home improvement stores — including Lowe's, Ace Hardware and Meijer — as well as online at Amazon, GoodEarthLighting.com and more between October 2017 and January 2024 in the U.S. An additional 37,800 were sold in Canada.

Both regulators and Good Earth Lighting urge those in possession of these recalled products to stop using them immediately.

Good Earth Lighting is offering free light replacement bars to impacted consumers. You can learn more about registering — including instructions for how to safely dispose of the recalled lights — by contacting the Mount Prospect, Illinois-based company or visiting its website.