Gerber recalls baby teething sticks over possible choking hazard

Customers who bought the teething sticks should return them to stores where they were purchased for a refund, the company said.

By The Associated Press

Gerber teething sticks
U.S. Food and Drug Administration

A baby food maker is recalling edible sticks meant to ease teething pain over a possible choking hazard.

Gerber announced Friday that it was recalling and discontinuing its brand of “Sooth N Chew” teething sticks after receiving customer complaints about choking. The company said one emergency room visit had been reported.

Sold nationwide, the teething sticks are edible teethers marketed to parents and guardians of children six months and older. They come in strawberry-apple and banana flavors.

Gerber said it was working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on the recall.

