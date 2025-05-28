Ford recalls more than 1 million vehicles over rearview camera glitch

Ford Motor Company is recalling more than 1 million vehicles due to a rearview camera issue.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Wednesday that 1,075,299 Ford vehicles have a software problem that may prevent the rearview camera from displaying images, thus increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall includes some 2021 through 2024 model year Bronco, F-150, Edge, and 2023-2024 Escape, Corsair, F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550 and F-600 vehicles, Ford said Wednesday in a filing with the NHTSA. It also impacts the 2022-2024 Expedition, 2022-2025 Transit, 2021-2023 Mach-E, Lincoln Nautilus, 2024 Ranger, Mustang and the 2022-2024 Navigator.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Ford said there was one allegation of a minor crash resulting in property damage as a result of the issue, which can cause the rearview camera to delay, freeze or not display.

Owners will be notified with letters in the mail by June 16, followed by a second letter outlining a remedy later this year. Dealers are expected to update the software through an over-the-air update.