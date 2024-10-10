Recalls

Fisher-Price recalls more than 2 million infant swings after 5 deaths reported

The product is a suffocation hazard when it is used for sleep.

By Logan Reardon

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Fisher-Price announced on Thursday that more than two million Fisher-Price Snuga Swings have been recalled.

The Snuga Swing, which is an infant swing with a front-to-back and side-to-side motion, has a total of 21 models that were all recalled due to a suffocation hazard. Between 2012 and 2022, five deaths were reported involving infants ages 1 to 3 months old when the product was used for sleep.

Customers are encouraged to immediately remove both the headrest (by cutting the tether) and the body support insert from the seat pad before continuing to use the swing. Fisher-Price will also give a $25 refund to those who remove and destroy the headrest and body support insert, following these instructions.

Fisher-Price and the CPSC urge customers that this product is not to be used for sleep and bedding materials should never be added to it.

Since 2010, approximately 2.1 million swings were sold in the United States, about 99,000 swings were sold in Canada and about 500 swings were sold in Mexico.

Full details on the recall can be found here.

