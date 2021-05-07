‘Fail to Alert Consumers to a Fire;” Smoke-CO Alarms Recalled

There's a nationwide recall involving the Kidde TruSense Smoke Alarms and combination smoke/carbon monoxide detectors.

The company said the smoke alarm and the combination smoke/carbon monoxide (CO) alarm can fail to alert consumers to a fire.

The recalled units are Kidde Model Series 2040, 2050, 2060 and 2070 Smoke and Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide alarms.

Only alarms with the TruSense logo or “AMBER=FAULT” printed on the front of the alarm are included in this recall.

The model number is printed on the back of the alarm.

They were sold at Walmart, The Home Depot, Menards and other stores nationwide, as well as online retailers including ShopKidde.com and Amazon, between May 2019 through September 2020 for between $10 and $70.

Anyone who owns one of these alarms should immediately contact Kidde for a free replacement.

Consumers should keep using the recalled alarms until they install replacement alarms.

Call Kidde toll-free at 844-796-9972 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET on Saturday for more information. Or contact them online at the company by clicking here or here, and click on “Support” and then “Product Alerts” for more information.