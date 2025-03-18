Cat food company Savage Pet issues recall after 2 cats contract bird flu

California-based cat food manufacturer Savage Pet is recalling boxes of raw chicken cat food over concerns they may be contaminated with H5N1, the virus that causes bird flu.

According to the company, they were first notified in February of a cat who contracted bird flu and recovered in Colorado after eating Savage Pet food. Testing by Colorado State University using PCR testing found results "non-negative" and were sent to the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa for additional testing.

Savage Pet began a market withdrawal on Feb. 17 while awaiting final results for lot number/best by date 11152026. On March 6, the additional testing returned negative.

However, on March 13, the company learned of another case in New York, where a kitten that ate food from the same lot number contracted bird flu.

While testing in that case is still ongoing, Savage Pet issued a precautionary recall on Friday for 66 large chicken boxes and 74 small chicken boxes of food.

"Savage Pet has always been dedicated to the health of its feline consumers," a company statement reads. "All of our poultry ingredients are USDA inspected and passed for human consumption.

"Our suppliers follow the National Poultry Improvement Plan which monitors for H5/H7 and work under daily USDA inspection. Savage Pet has adhered to Good Manufacturing Practices and sanitation standard operating procedures for 10 years."

The company, which markets "prey-based" cat food, sold the recalled batch at stores in California, Colorado, New York, Pennsylvania and Washington.

All retailers that may have received the affected product have been notified. Consumers who still have the recalled lot are urged to return it to their retailer for a full refund.