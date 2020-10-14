Cottonelle Wipes Recalled Over Risk of Bacterial Infection

The company that manufactures Cottonelle wipes has recalled its Flushable and GentlePlus wipes, sold in stores throughout the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean, over the potential presence of bacteria that may cause serious infections.

In its notice late last week, Kimberly-Clark said the recall was limited to specific lots of Cottonelle Flushable Wipes and Cottonelle GentlePlus Flushable Wipes manufactured between Feb. 7 and Sept. 14. Check here to see if yours is affected.

No other Cotonelle products are affected and other flushable wipes, aside from the ones made during the time period above, are safe to use, Kimberly-Clark said.

The concerns arose over the potential presence of Pluralibacter gergoviae, a pathogen that can cause ranging infections in people, including urinary tract, gastrointestinal and respiratory problems. While serious infections in healthy individuals are rare, people with weakened immune systems are at a heightened risk of infection from Pluralibacter gergoviae, the recall notice says.

So far, Kimberly-Clark says it has received a low rate of "non-serious complaints" like irritation and minor infection from people who used the affected wipes. Anyone who has the affected product should stop using it immediately and reach out to their doctors if they find themselves experiencing any health issues.

To learn more about the recall and reimbursement options, contact Kimberly-Clark's Consumer Service team at 1-800-414-0165.