Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola recalled 2,000 cases of drinks due to potential contamination

The FDA says Coca-Cola took about 2,000 cases of Sprite, Diet Coke, and Fanta off shelves in the Deep South because of possible 'foreign material' in cans.

Coca-cola recall
Photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Coca-Cola is recalling cans of Diet Coke, Sprite, and Fanta Orange that were distributed in Alabama, Mississippi and Florida, saying the cans may contain "foreign material."

The Food and Drug Administration disclosed the recall in a filing and said it began on Nov. 6. It encompasses 1,557 cases of 12-ounce cans of Sprite, 417 cases of Diet Coke, and 14 cases of Fanta Orange.

The FDA filing shows the recall started Nov. 6, and it was made by United Packers, based in Alabama.

Read the full story on NBC News.com here

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Coca-Colarecall alert
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us