Cabot Creamery butter recalled over bacteria, company says only 17 packages sold

Coliform bacteria exist in the digestive tracts of animals, including humans, and are found in animal feces. The bacteria can also be found in plant and soil material

By NBC Staff

File Photo
Getty Images

The FDA said about 1,700 pounds of Cabot Creamery butter has been recalled over elevated levels of coliform bacteria.

The recalled product — Cabot Creamery 8oz Extra Creamy Premium Butter, Sea Salted — with a "best by" date of Sept. 9 was distributed in seven states: Arkansas, Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont.

NBC News reports the bacteria may suggest fecal contamination. The ongoing recall began March 25.

Recalls occur when manufacturers and distributors remove products “that present a risk of injury or gross deception or are otherwise defective,” according to the FDA.

In a statement on Wednesday, dairy cooperative Agri-Mark said it had "successfully recovered 99.5% of the lot of the recalled product before it was sold to consumers," adding that only 17 retail packages were sold to consumers in Vermont.

The company said no other products were affected and that it identified the cause of the contamination and took "appropriate internal actions to address it."

The New York Department of Health defines coliforms as bacteria that exist in the digestive tracts of animals, including humans, and are found in animal feces. The bacteria can also be found in plant and soil material.

In Agri-Mark's statement, the company said that news reports of the recall are "incomplete and have dramatically misrepresented this recall with respect to the risk it posed to consumers."

More Cabot Creamery recall information:

  • Lot code: 090925-055
  • UPC: 0 78354 62038 0
  • Item number: 2038

