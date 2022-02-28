Abbott Nutrition has expanded a recall of baby formula produced at a Michigan factory after a second infant died, U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Monday.

In an update published on the agency's website, the FDA said health officials were investigating another illness due to Cronobacter sakazakii infection. The rare and dangerous germ can cause blood infections and other serious complications.

The child died after being hospitalized, and federal officials say that the illness may have been a contributing cause of death. The infant reportedly consumed Abbot Nutrition's Similac PM 60/40 with a lot code 27032K800 prior to contracting Cronobacter sakazakii infection, the FDA said.

Similac PM is a "specialty formula for certain infants who would benefit from lowered mineral intake." It was not included in the previous recall for certain lots of Similac, Alimentum and EleCare formulas announced Feb. 17.

The powdered infant formulas from that recall was also manufactured at Abbott Nutrition’s plant in Sturgis, Michigan.

At least four reports of Cronobacter sakazakii infections have been reported to FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and one Salmonella Newport infection has also been reported in connection with the outbreak.

All five infants who have been sickened have been hospitalized, and two of them have died.

Abbott Nutrition said in an update Monday that it was recalling Similac PM 60/40 powdered infant formula with Lot # 27032K80 (can) / Lot # 27032K800 (case) after learning of the second baby's death.

The infant formula was distributed for sale in the United States and in Israel.

Other products previously recalled include Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powdered infant formulas. The recalled lot can be identified by the 7-to-9 digit code and expiration date on the bottom of the package, and include all three of these features:

The first two digits of the 7-to-9 digit code are 22-through-37,AND

The code on the container contains K8, SH, or Z2, AND

The expiration date is April 1 or later.

More information is available at Similacrecall.com. Consumers can type in the code on the bottom of their package to confirm whether it's part of the recall.

Liquid baby formulas are not included in the recall, and consumers are advised to continue using product that has not been recalled.

According to the FDA, Conrobacter bacteria can cause life-threatening infections or meningitis. Symptoms of sepsis and meningitis can include poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, yellowed-skin or eyes, grunting breaths and abnormal movements.

If your child is experiencing any of the symptoms, you are encouraged to call a health care provider immediately.