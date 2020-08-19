water guns

2 Super Soaker Water Guns Sold at Target Recalled for Lead

Remove the blaster's water tank and return it for a refund

The Consumer Producer Safety Commission announced a recall of Hasbro's Super Soaker XP 30 and XP 20 (above), due to high levels of lead in the ink on the water tank. Both products are sold at Target.
Consumer Product Safety Commission

Parents, better double-check your kids' Super Soakers.

Hasbro has recalled a pair of Super Soakers sold at Target stores because the decorative stickers on the water blasters contain lead in excess of federally-approved levels.

"Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects," the Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a notice on Wednesday.

Recall Alert

Important news on consumer products that can keep you safe

Ford Feb 12

Ford Recalls Over 240K Vehicles to Fix Suspension Problem

recall 45 mins ago

Progresso Organic Chicken Noodle Soup Cans Recalled, Had Meatballs and Pasta

The recall affects about 52,900 "Super Soaker XP 20" and "Super Soaker XP 30" water guns.

Consumers are asked to unscrew their blaster's tank and return it to the manufacturer for a full refund.

For more information, you can call Hasbro at 888-664-3323 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday to Thursday and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET on Fridays, or email at SuperSoakerRecall@Hasbro.com.

This article tagged under:

water gunsrecall
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us